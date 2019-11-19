Dothan officials advanced a project that will add a westbound lane to West Main Street Tuesday as commissioners voted to hire Poly, Inc. to assist in the initiative.
Poly will provide general engineering services for the effort, which will add a westbound lane to West Main Street (U.S. Highway 84) between Flowers Chapel and John D. Odom roads. The city will pay no more than $332,055 for the services.
The additional lane will create five pass-through lanes in the stretch.
In early October, the state awarded Dothan $2 million for the project as part of its first round of Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program II (ATRIP II) grants. The state’s most recent gas tax increase, which took effect in September, funds ATRIP II awards.
Dothan Public Works Director Charles Metzger said city officials selected the stretch of U.S. Highway 84 as a priority project given the state will be widening an adjacent stretch of the road soon. The city’s project, which will require a match of between $2 and $2.5 million to complete, will ensure westbound traffic does not encounter a bottleneck close to some of the city’s busiest intersections.
About 43,000 cars pass through the project area per day.
Metzger said his department hopes to gain Alabama Department of Transportation’s approval of design plans in time to apply for more ATRIP II funds next year. Construction time for the project should take about a year once it begins, he said, adding that he hopes to eventually expand U.S. Highway 84 to six lanes to at least Brannon Stand Road in the future.
In other action, the commission:
• Accepted a $100,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to add four miles of mountain biking trails to the Forever Wild park in western Dothan.
• Reappointed Rose Evans-Gordon to her municipal judge position for a four-year term beginning Dec. 1. Her salary will be $148,449.60 annually.
• Entered into agreements with David Jones, Kathleen Nemish, and Shaun McGhee to serve as public defenders for the City of Dothan at annual salaries of $30,000 each.
• Amended the city’s code of ordinances to formalize policies regarding the city’s new automated metering system and the prepay system that accompanies it.
• Executed a supplemental contract with Southeastern Power Administration to acquire an additional 2,169 kilowatts of power.
• Entered into an agreement with DIRECTV for satellite TV services at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center at an annual cost of $2,969.76 – or about $250 per month.
• Amended a contract with Mid-South Paving to increase the contract amount for the city’s 2019 resurfacing projects by $500 to $2,002,645.
• Approved the payment of October invoices totaling $23,107,576.08.
• Awarded bids and approved other purchases worth more than $15,000.
• Approved advance travel requests for city employees.
