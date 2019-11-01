Slocomb city officials have proposed issuing sales tax rebates in an effort to construct a Jack’s Family Restaurant in the Geneva County municipality.
According to a legal notice published in the Geneva County Reaper, city officials plan to rebate about 60 percent of the sales tax revenue the fast-food restaurant would generate for a period of time. The agreement would not exceed a $750,000 rebate, the document noted.
Slocomb Mayor Rob Hinson said the agreement stems from the incentive package the city offered to attract Jack’s, which he said is the first fast-food restaurant in the municipality’s 118-year history. The restaurant is slated to be built adjacent to the Dollar General Market on the city’s eastern side.
“Slocomb is so proud to be getting a Jack’s,” he said. “We decided to assist them with some of the development costs.”
The project is expected to be a financial boon for Slocomb. The legal notice states officials anticipate the restaurant will generate about $1.7 million a year in taxable sales, and Hinson noted Jack’s leaders anticipate hiring about 50 people in the municipality with a population that is slightly under 2,000.
Overall sales tax in Slocomb is 9 percent, but the city only collects 3 cents per dollar. Four cents go to the state, 1 cent funds the construction of Geneva County’s new jail, and another cent benefits the county school system, Hinson noted.
Taxpayers and residents in Slocomb can object to the validity of the development agreement on Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Geneva County Courthouse. However, Hinson believes the project has the support of the townspeople.
“We’re excited they’re developing here,” he said. “They’re great to work with.”
Copies of the tenets of the proposed agreement are available at the Slocomb city clerk’s office, located on Lawrence Harris Highway (Alabama Highway 52).
Should the project encounter no glitches, construction could start in late November – with the restaurant opening a few months later, Hinson said. Jack’s is currently constructing two locations in Dothan and will finish those before beginning work in Slocomb, he added.
