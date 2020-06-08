Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON... NORTHEASTERN JACKSON...NORTHWESTERN DECATUR...MILLER...SOUTHWESTERN EARLY AND SEMINOLE COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT/315 PM CDT/... AT 350 PM EDT/250 PM CDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 7 MILES SOUTH OF DONALSONVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... COLQUITT, DONALSONVILLE, IRON CITY, BRINSON, JAKIN, SAFFOLD, BABCOCK, REYNOLDSVILLE, LITTLE HOPE, MAYHAW, BOYKIN, RIVERTURN, SHARPHAGEN, HORNSVILLE, DONALDSONVILLE A/P, STEAM MILL, DESSER, HOWARDS MILL, DAVIS PARK AND LELA.