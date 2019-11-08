The City of Dothan plans to pursue another Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields grant in an effort to help Aunt Katie’s Garden expand.
This week the Dothan City Commission authorized Mayor Mark Saliba to execute the documents needed to apply and obtain the grant, which helps rehabilitate properties that could potentially have environmental hazards in hopes of spurring economic development projects. Aunt Katie’s Garden, which provides educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through growing vegetables and fruits, lies adjacent to an empty lot, and the garden’s executive director has expressed a desire to purchase the lot to expand the garden.
A previous EPA Brownfields grant Dothan received led to an assessment that indicated the lot, which housed an old electrical substation, contained elevated levels of arsenic. City personnel fenced off the area at the intersection of Whiddon and Linden streets to prevent any further exposure until it can be rehabilitated.
The new grant seeks up to $297,000 for cleanup efforts. City contractor PPM Consultants has recommended the excavation of the lot and the installation of protective barriers to remediate the issue, according to a city report.
PPM also suggested Dothan officials could include a groundwater investigation to ensure runoff from the current property is not adversely affecting local streams.
If the grant is awarded, the city would have to match 20% of the total – $59,400 at most. The city can count in-kind services toward that amount.
City officials will conduct a public meeting regarding the project at Aunt Katie’s Garden Wednesday at 10 a.m. The meeting allows residents to offer input on or ask questions about the initiative.
The garden is located at 602 Linden St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.