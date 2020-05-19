Coffee County will receive $12,434 from Phase 37 funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, as well as $17,727 in supplemental funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The selection was made by a national board chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Salvation Army, The Jewish Federations of North America, Jewish Communities, and United Way Worldwide. The local board in Coffee County was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country, as well as address additional food and shelter needs as a result of COVID-19.
A local board made up of representatives from local city government, Wiregrass United Way, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Catholic Social Services, Wiregrass United Way 2-1-1, and others will determine how the funds awarded to Coffee County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funding, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Coffee County distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds from the Phase 36 grant to Family Services Center of Coffee County and Christian Mission Centers, Inc.
Public or private voluntary agencies (not individuals) interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact local board chair Mindy Collier, Wiregrass United Way, (334)379-6471 or mindy@wuw.org to apply for funding. The deadline for applications to be received is Wednesday, May 26, at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.