Former state Rep. Barry Moore will face a tough battle against Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman, who led the field going into the Republican primary runoff in the 2nd Congressional District race.
With 100% of precincts reporting Wednesday, Coleman received 39,738 votes, giving him a considerable majority lead with 38% over Moore, who took 20.5% of votes.
Moore, of Enterprise, maintained a razor-thin lead over political newcomer Jessica Taylor of Prattville by about 600 votes out of around 104,000 cast, after the last few results trickled in to reporting agencies. On election night, the runoff was too close to call.
Taylor had 19.88%, and former state Attorney General Troy King pulled in 14.5% of votes. Taylor conceded the race ahead of official results, which will be certified by officials next Tuesday. Results until that time are considered unofficial.
“While we wait patiently for all the ballots to be counted, I want to offer my congratulations to Barry Moore on his strong finish in this race. At this time, it appears likely that he will be the one to move forward into the runoff,” she said in a statement.
As of Wednesday afternoon, none of the losing candidates had pledged to endorse either of the runoff candidates.
Coleman led the way in 13 out of 15 counties in the district, particularly in Houston County, where he received 9,624 votes — 52%. He also led the race in Henry, Barbour, Dale, Pike, Montgomery, Covington, Conecuh, Butler, Crenshaw, Bullock and Elmore counties.
Taylor took the majority votes in her home county of Autauga, while Moore took the majority in his native Coffee County. King was unable to get the majority of votes where he hails from in Covington County.
Houston County had the most Republican voters turn out for the election by far — more than 8,000.
Moving forward, Coleman and Moore will have to work to secure a majority percentage of voters to win the Republican nomination in the March 31 runoff election.
Coleman’s campaign message thus far has focused on improving southeast Alabama with economic development, workforce development and education, and infrastructure.
While noting that both candidates have similar platforms, especially concerning national issues, Coleman said the strong differentiation points that clearly separate the two are his endorsements from the business community and organizations representing Alabama’s No. 1 industry — agriculture.
Coleman has been endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Alabama Business Council, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, and ALFA/ Alabama Farmer’s Federation/ Farm PAC.
He also said the major difference was that, like President Donald Trump when he ran for office, he is not a politician. He’s spent the last 35 years working at various levels with the family business, Coleman Worldwide Moving, which he now owns and leads at its CEO.
“I am the job creator in this race,” Coleman said. “I employ over 225 Alabamians in the Wiregrass area. I’m very proud of that. I understand what an excellent quality job does for a family. I’m a businessman, not a politician. I have never run for elected public office. I’m the true outsider in the race.”
Coleman said that he believes it’s important to bring good high-quality manufacturing jobs to the southeastern district, which he believes has been left out of the renaissance.
“We’ve been left behind on the interstate system,” he said. “We need to get in that dialogue. I’ll be a fighter for the people on that. I think it will transform southeast Alabama and it’ll have a lasting effect on future generations.”
Coleman just ended a two-year term as a civilian aide to the US Army, which he believes will help him navigate the intricacies of the Department of Defense in helping keep the country secure and safe.
With only 29 days to attract more voters that will give him the majority vote against Moore, Coleman said his team will be blazing the campaign trail to tell former candidates’ supporters his pro-Trump, pro-business, pro-military message.
“It’s a pretty short time-frame to operate in,” Coleman said. “We’ve got to go to work — execute on our ground game, which I think has been exemplary. When I started the race, I said no one will outwork us. We’re hardworking and we’re smart. We’re going to use the resources we have wisely.”
Moore said his campaign is different than his opponent’s because he has run a truly grassroots campaign, like Trump did, meeting people where they are — at jamborees, parades, fairs, dinners, and their doorstep.
“It’s not just seeing a TV ad or hearing a 30-second radio spot,” Moore said. “We haven’t had to sling any mud; we’ve run a clean campaign. We’ve had just solid grassroots support. People know us personally; they’ve shook our hands.”
Unlike Coleman, Moore is running on his record during his time in the Alabama House of Representatives, where he was voted “most dependable conservative vote.”
Because of that, he’s been endorsed by the Conservative Christian Coalition of Alabama and the Alabama Conservative Group. Moore noted that he does not have the support of many organizations.
“We don’t have a lot of special interest groups supporting us as a candidate,” Moore said. “That’s because I’ve always been a candidate for the people. We don’t govern from an ivory tower; we’re kind of like a populace campaign.”
Moore is also standing out as the only veteran in the race and someone who has walked away from running for his House seat again because he “term-limited” himself. Moore represented Alabama’s 91st House District in the state House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018; in 2018 he ran for the 2nd Congressional District seat, finishing third in a field of five primary candidates behind incumbent Martha Roby and challenger Bobby Bright.
Moore is counting on receiving endorsements from some of his fellow 2020 congressional candidates who lost in the primary.
“We were outspent 10-1 and we’re in a great position,” Moore said. “We’ve got a lot of momentum and that’s where we want to be at this point in the race.”
The eventual winner will face Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall in November. The seat is currently held by Roby, a Republican, who isn’t seeking reelection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.