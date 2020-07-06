Republican congressional candidates will go head-to-head in a televised debate on Tuesday night, aired exclusively by WTVY.
According to WTVY staff, the station’s prominent anchor Reginald Jones will moderate the debate between Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman and former state legislator Barry Moore, and relay questions from the viewer audience.
In the March 3 primary, Coleman led the field with 38% of the vote in a crowded pool of GOP candidates hoping to fill the void left by retiring District 2 Representative Martha Roby. Moore came in second with a little over 20% of the vote.
The one-hour debate will be aired at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, one week before the July 14 runoff that will also decide the fate of Alabama’s highly contested U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Doug Jones.
Jeff Sessions, who formerly gave up the seat after being appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump, and Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach, will be on the ballot for the GOP Senate nomination next Tuesday as well.
Whoever wins the GOP nomination in the runoff for the District 2 U.S. Representative seat will face Democratic nominee Phyllis Harvey-Hall in November. The winner of the GOP Senate primary runoff election will go on to face Jones, the incumbent, in November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.