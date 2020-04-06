The sister of State Rep. Dexter Grimsley has died from COVID-19.
Grimsley’s sister, Lorianne Shakespear, 59, of Birmingham, passed away this past weekend from the coronavirus.
Shakespear was an Abbeville graduate, and previously served her community as a registered nurse.
“We thank the Lord for the time he allowed us to have with her,” Grimsley said. “She had three children and two grandchildren, and she loved them all very much. As I thank the Lord for the time he allowed me to have with her, I want to urge everyone to be cautious as they move through our state. Take this issue seriously. It can affect anyone.”
Grimsley extends his gratitude to everyone who has offered their thoughts and prayers to the family.
Grimsley is from Newville and represents Alabama House District 85.
No additional information is available at this time.
