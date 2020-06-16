OZARK - The Dale County Emergency Management Agency director will be suspended for 10 days without pay and pay a $1,000 fine for posting controversial posts to his personal Facebook account, Dale County Commission Chairman Mark Blankenship confirmed Tuesday.
EMA Director Jonathon Kurt McDaniel posted a series of memes the first week of June to his Facebook page condemning protesters in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
His most recent post read, “I Hope all of the Looters are stealing condoms so we don’t have another generation of idiots.”
Another post showed an image of a crop-duster with overlaying text: “Riot control. Fill these with pepperspray.”
A third post read: “Bet they don’t burn down any welfare offices.”
Blankenship learned of the posts by a WTVY reporter, who questioned him about McDaniel’s social media activity.
Blankenship put McDaniel on administrative leave with pay while the Dale County Commission, its attorney, and county officials investigated.
“Today, we actually had the due process hearing and his attorney and our attorney worked out an agreement to suspend McDaniel 10 days and fine him $1,000,” Blankenship said.
McDaniel is ordered to pay the fine to the Dale County Commission.
Blankenship said he could not comment further on the matter as part of the legal agreement.
