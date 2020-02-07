A Dothan developer is trying once again to raze the former Pizza Kastle building to build a four-story hotel on the property with a different owner.
Similar development plans were introduced almost exactly five years ago before Dothan’s planning commission, but opposition from Garden District residents caused the plan to ultimately fail.
Unable to appease residents, the owner eventually built the desired Hilton-brand Home 2 Suites hotel on Montgomery Highway behind Cheddar’s.
Now, the developer is reviving some of those old plans with a different owner to build a 39,571 square-foot Tru Hotel by Hilton on the approximately 2-acre parcel of land on Ross Clark Circle.
A planning department’s staff report notes that the parcel is zoned B-2 for commercial use, which permits hotels among other uses.
It is also noted that, because of its close proximity to residential properties on the south border of the property, a 30-foot buffer is required along the south property line. Previously the requirement was 40 feet.
The staff recommended the buffer consist primarily of evergreen trees and shrubs in order to create an effective, year-round buffer.
Five years ago, residents were concerned about being hotel guests being able to see in their backyards and property value being adversely affected by the construction of a hotel nearby.
The planning commission will discuss the plans at a preliminary public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 3:30 p.m. in the city commission chambers inside the civic center. The planning commission will decide how to move forward at its next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 9 a.m.
