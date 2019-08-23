If Houston County Commissioners approve a slew of recommendations Monday, thousands of residents will vote in new locations in March’s primary.
Houston County Probate Judge Patrick Davenport’s office recently reviewed voting locations and district lines in the county, creating a list of 25 recommendations. Most represent slight deviations in precinct lines that move only a handful of voters from one voting location to another.
Three changes, however, would move entire precinct voting locations – including the 3,698 registered voters who cast ballots at the Dothan Utilities complex. Under Davenport’s plan, those voters will cast ballots at Selma Baptist Church, which is across the street from the DU complex.
“For some, including our senior citizens, voting in the (Dothan Utilities) warehouse is too dark and you can hardly see,” he said.
The other precinct location changes would relocate 2,223 registered voters from the Hodgesville Volunteer Fire Department to Memphis Baptist Church and another 1,050 voters from the Madrid Senior Center to Madrid Baptist Church. Those changes improve parking and spacing issues among other upgrades.
The other 22 changes adjust some of the precinct boundaries themselves. Davenport said many of the lines use city limit boundaries that ,while legal, are not preferable for creating districts.
Features like roads, railroad tracks, or creeks create more suitable boundary lines.
Some of the adjustments affect no voters, while other changes impact more than 600. All affected voters will receive notifications from Davenport’s office and the registrar’s office should the commission ratify the changes.
The following precinct adjustments would affect more than 100 registered voters:
>> Relocating 626 voters from the current Houston County Farm center to the current Hodgesville district (potentially Memphis Baptist Church).
>> Moving 272 voters from Dothan First Assembly to Mount Gilead Baptist Church.
>> Relocating 210 voters from the Taylor precinct to Mount Gilead Baptist Church.
>> Switching 114 voters from the Madrid precinct to the Rehobeth Municipal Complex to reduce overcrowding.
