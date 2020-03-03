Dothan commissioners appointed a city native to take the Leisure Services director role.
Alison Hall, the community and special programs administrator for Auburn Parks and Recreation Department, will assume the position recently vacated by Elston Jones.
The city offered her a $101,500 contract to start April 13.
“Dothan’s Leisure Services Department is known throughout the state as one of the best,” Hall said. “You always want to work with the best, and I was really excited when the opportunity came and I was really excited to come home.”
City Manager Kevin Cowper was on a hiring panel with personnel Director Delvin McKay, Visit Dothan Director Aaron McCreight, former general services Director Randy Morris, and former assistant leisure services Director Larry Patrick to interview the top five candidates.
Cowper was familiar with Hall while he worked as assistant city manager in Auburn.
“She was familiar with a lot of leisure services assets,” he said. “She’s going to bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm to this job. She’s very approachable and works well to get things accomplished. Her background is very strong in community events. I think she’ll bring a lot to the table for us here.”
Hall said she was excited about the diversity of facilities Dothan boasts, including the BMX track, waterpark and archery.
“Dothan is unique. Its reputation is just so strong,” she said. “It’s a great time to come in. You know, the waterpark was a huge part of my childhood. And now, being a part of helping it grow and change for the next generation is really exciting.”
Hall has a master’s degree in public administration from Auburn University and has 21 years of experience in parks and recreation.
