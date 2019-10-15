A shorthanded Dothan City Commission punted on a decision to expand Sunday alcohol sales Tuesday, tabling the request until the Nov. 5 meeting.
The proposed ordinance change would allow restaurants – and restaurants only – to begin selling alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Current regulations prohibit alcohol sales at any business before 1 p.m.
Two commissioners, District 4’s John Ferguson and District 6’s David Crutchfield, said they opted to table the request given that two other commissioners, District 1’s Kevin Dorsey and District 5’s Beth Kenward, did not attend the meeting.
“Personally I think we all need to vote on something like this,” Ferguson said. “It’s going to change the course of what we do here. I think we want to hash it out a little longer.”
Still one person, Dr. Ricky Plummer of Bethel Baptist Church, spoke against the proposal during privileges of the floor.
“We take a lot of effort to protect citizens. One area we neglect is alcohol,” he said. “We’ve had alcohol deaths on the street, but we expand (alcohol sales). Children die in alcohol-related crashes, but we don’t address alcohol.”
Amendments to update the interest due on delinquent liquor tax payments to match state law and to identify the person responsible for collecting liquor taxes were included in the proposal.
In other action, the commission:
>> Rezoned property owned by Abbey Oaks Apartments, LLC at 200 Blissett Dr. from a variety of zoning designations to R-A (residential, multi-family, high-density).
>> Awarded a bid worth $679,675 to L&K Contracting for improvements to the Lakewood sewer pump station.
>> Entered into an agreement with Motorola Solutions for a system update agreement for the fire station alerting system at a cost of $54,608.40 per year.
>> Entered into a contract with the Southeast Basketball Officials Association for certified referees for the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic at a cost of $105 per game. District 2 Commissioner Janasky Fleming, Dothan Wolves head basketball coach, abstained from the vote.
>> Approved a retail beer and retail table wine license (off premise) for Selma Street Market, located at 1351 East Selma St.
>> Failed to move on a retail beer and retail table wine license (off premise) for South Park Convenience, located at 3684 South Park Ave.
>> Authorized payment of September 2019 invoices in the amount of $15,691,292.31.
