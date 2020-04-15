Beginning in mid-March, the City of Dothan suspended non-payment disconnections for Dothan Utilities customers impacted by COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the city announced it will be extending this non-disconnection courtesy period through May 15.
However, if possible, customers are encouraged to pay their bills on time.
In addition, customers who are having a difficult time paying their bill are encouraged to reach out to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership (SEACAP) at 1-844-680-2044 to schedule an appointment to request financial assistance.
After May 15, Dothan Utilities customers who are unable to pay their utility bill due to a hardship from COVID-19 are encouraged to contact the Dothan Utilities Collections office at utilityservices@dothan.org or 334-615-4100 (Option 3) to setup a payment plan on any outstanding amount owed in order to avoid disconnection of services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.