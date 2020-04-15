dot generic dothan city seal generic.jpg

Beginning in mid-March, the City of Dothan suspended non-payment disconnections for Dothan Utilities customers impacted by COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the city announced it will be extending this non-disconnection courtesy period through May 15.

However, if possible, customers are encouraged to pay their bills on time.

In addition, customers who are having a difficult time paying their bill are encouraged to reach out to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership (SEACAP) at 1-844-680-2044 to schedule an appointment to request financial assistance.

After May 15, Dothan Utilities customers who are unable to pay their utility bill due to a hardship from COVID-19 are encouraged to contact the Dothan Utilities Collections office at utilityservices@dothan.org or 334-615-4100 (Option 3) to setup a payment plan on any outstanding amount owed in order to avoid disconnection of services.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments