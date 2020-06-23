Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba endorsed local businessman Jeff Coleman, Republican candidate in Alabama's 2nd Congressional District, on Tuesday.
In a statement provided to Coleman's campaign, Saliba said, "Jeff Coleman is the clear choice to represent District 2 and Alabama in Congress. He's a businessman, not a politician. Jeff as a community leader, successful businessman, father, and husband is a proven and prudent leader who will get results. He has my full endorsement and support."
Saliba is mayor of the second largest city in District 2, behind Montgomery.
“I am honored to have the endorsement of my hometown mayor, Mayor Mark Saliba. He has been a tremendous leader for our city, and I am excited to work with him to continue the great progress,” Coleman said in a statement.
