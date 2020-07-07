Police arrested a fugitive wanted for carjacking in Newark, New Jersey, during a routine traffic stop in the 1000 block of Lake Street Monday.
Maurice Paul Williams, 38, is charged with using false name to obstruct justice by the Dothan police, and he is awaiting extradition to Newark, New Jersey, on a charge of felony carjacking.
According to police, when officers asked for Williams' name and personal information he gave officers a fake name. Williams later provided his correct name and officers ran his information through a system that revealed his out-of-state charges, prompting officers to apprehand him.
“Iit is unclear why Mr. Williams was in the Dothan area,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “His identification still states he resides in Newark, New Jersey.”
Williams is being held without bond.
