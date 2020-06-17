Dothan’s Public Works Department is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, June 23 to discuss and answer questions regarding the Honeysuckle Road Extension Project.
Maps will be available for the public to view the revised layout of the project, which include changes to the style of the road.
Previously, officials presented a standard two-lane road for lengthen Honeysuckle Road from State Highway 52 to Campbellton Highway. Now, the public will get a chance to see a proposed “boulevard-style” road with controlled access and raised grassy medians with multipurpose sidewalks on either side.
The changes will add an additional $4.5 million to the cost of the project’s second phase.
The public involvement meeting will take place at Selma Baptist Church Gymnasium from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Any questions regarding this meeting and/or the project can be directed to Tyler Reeder at (334) 615-4420 or Tommy Wright at (334) 615-4474 with the City of Dothan Public Works Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.