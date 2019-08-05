Dothan’s economic boom officially turned a year old recently.
Businesses submitted $6,083,996.75 in sales taxes to the city’s coffers in July, an increase of a robust 7.59 percent when compared to July 2018’s figures. The figure signals the 12th consecutive month of growth in year-to-year comparisons.
July’s collections reflect sales made in June.
The last drop in sales tax remittances occurred in July 2018 when collections dipped 0.2 percent. Collections fell 0.1 percent in the prior month, too, but Dothan’s economy has exploded since then – especially in the new fiscal year.
Dothan’s accounts have collected $6,045,988.41 more than at this point in the last fiscal year after recording eight months with a growth of at least 7.5 percent. Currently the city’s collections top budget projections by more than $10 million.
Meanwhile the city’s lodging tax remittances continue to climb as well.
Dothan collected $328,659.49 in July, reflecting a 17.15 percent jump in year-to-year comparisons. For the fiscal year, Dothan’s lodging collections have tallied $3,325,850.96, an increase of 23.34 percent from fiscal year 2018.
Automobile sales locally appear to be gaining – at least modestly – according to automotive sales tax collections. That tax has generated $2,131,693.82 this fiscal year, a 3.4 percent increase from last year.
Some tax collections have dropped overall this year, including machines and manufacturing taxes. Those have slumped 29.9 percent for the year, though the city recorded a 35.3 percent increase in July.
Businesses have submitted $131,489.19 in machines and manufacturing taxes this year, a drop of about $56,000 from last year.
Farm/agriculture taxes have also declined in the 2019 fiscal year – dropping 6.5 percent. Dothan has collected $67,651.41 in those taxes through July.
