Dothan will begin to reopen several city-operated facilities and services to the public next week as the state government eases restrictions.
Services will be altered based on Safer at Home guidelines provided by Gov. Kay Ivey as the threat of the coronavirus continues as a public health concern.
Beginning Tuesday, the Dothan Civic Center will reopen to the public during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors may enter through the south side ground floor entrance. Permit and business license employees will be stationed in the ground floor lobby for your convenience between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers are encouraged to do business online, by telephone, or by mail.
There will be a drop-off location on the first floor inside the entrance for planning, inspections, and business licenses during business hours.
Registration for Camp Choctaw will be held June 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. or until all slots are filled at the Doug Tew Recreation Center. The registration fee is $50 per two-week session. Due to COVID-19, no field trips will be available during the camp. Lunch and snacks will be provided for each participant.
Registration for Summer Playground Camp will be held June 6 from 9 a.m. to noon or until all slots are filled for Andrew Belle Center, Walton Park, and Wiregrass Recreation Center. The registration fee is $20 for the first child and $5 for each additional child with a $30 maximum per family. You may only register children for which you have legal guardianship. Birth certificates and/or proof of guardianship are required.
Slots are limited at each camp and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Dothan’s municipal court will resume in-person court proceedings on June 22.
In accordance with the administrative orders of the Alabama Unified Judicial System Administrative Office of Courts, the following guidelines will be enacted:
>> All court dates scheduled between March 15 and June 18 will be rescheduled to a later date.
>> Defendants will be notified via mail at the last known address provided to the court. The court must be notified of any address changes to ensure notification by submitted it by mail to the City of Dothan Municipal Court or by calling the Court at 334-615-4150.
>> Trial dockets will be restricted to defendants only, unless a guardian is required, to ensure safe courtroom capacity.
>> Social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.
>> The wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.
Dothan Leisure Services opened up several of its indoor and outdoor recreation facilities this week.
