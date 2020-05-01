Dothan’s recently released tax figures shows that Dothan’s sales did not slump amid coronavirus scares in March.
Collection data shows that sales taxes collected by businesses during the month of March beat budget projections by more than $314,000, totaling $6,178,594 remitted to Dothan’s government in April.
Almost half of the amount the city received – $2,921,795 – came from the state’s disbursement of the Simplified Sellers Use Tax, or online sales tax collections, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue.
The strong amount signals Dothan’s healthy economy during the time the coronavirus’ spread led to Alabama’s leadership issuing a public health order requiring people maintain social distancing and closed educational institutions and daycares effective March 17.
The total is 6% less than Dothan collected in April of 2019.
However, taxes collected in March, representing February sales will help Dothan fill the gap anticipated by the loss in sales taxes generated from April sales because of the mandated closures beginning April 3 that persisted through the month.
In March, the city collected almost $1 million beyond what city officials had previously predicted, beating March 2019’s collections by 6.5%. The city currently has a $4 million surplus after beating budget projections by $300,000 or more every month of the current fiscal year.
Lodging tax collections were 18% less than budget projections as out-of-state travel was linked to more new infections; they totaled $234,737. For the year, the collections remain at a slight $62,000 surplus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.