Beginning Thursday, Jan. 16, Dothan Utilities will begin taking online payments though a new payment processor, MyUsage.
According to city officials, if a customer has a browser bookmark or shortcut for the previous processor, Click2GovCX, they may be automatically re-directed to the new website at www.myusagepayments.com/utility/ALDOT.
The City will begin by offering the ability to make one-time payments by credit/debit cards or e-checks without a convenience fee. In the near future, additional options will be available to save payment methods, manage auto-pay preferences, view billing statements, monitor usage and to participate in a pre-payment program.
In the upcoming February bill, customers will receive notification of new features that will be coming soon.
The change in processors coincides with the implementation of Dothan Utilities’ new Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system. Late last year, Central Square, which operates the processor Click2GovCX, informed city officials of a cyber breach that may have exposed sensitive personal and financial information of thousands of Dothan Utilities customers. The City of Dothan sent letters to customers this week outlining the incident and offering a year’s credit monitoring at no charge.
