Enterprise businessman Barry Moore believes experience will make a difference as he aims to replace U.S. Rep. Martha Roby beginning in 2021.
“When Martha decided not to run, we felt like we have 20 percent (of the vote) with a 17-month head start (on the competition),” Moore said Monday after announcing a second consecutive run for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District seat. “We didn’t lose the base.”
Moore, who served as state representative for Coffee County for eight years, tried to unseat Roby in the 2018 Republican primary but finished third behind Roby and former Congressman Bobby Bright. Since then, Moore returned to his waste management business and had no intention of campaigning again, he said.
“We had the best year in our business, being a small business owner and creating jobs,” he said. “When Martha announced she would retire, we felt like the opportunity presented itself. I had several calls asking me, ‘Are you going to run?’”
Moore, who is the third Republican to officially announce a campaign for the seat, believes the first campaign will bolster his second. He believes his support base voted for Roby en masse in her runoff with Bright, and Moore believes those voters will support him again.
Several of the campaign signs Moore had from the previous campaign made an appearance at his formal announcement Monday.
Moore also said his life experiences, including his conservative voting record in the Alabama House of Representatives, will bolster his campaign. Moore cited his six years of service in the Alabama National Guard, his childhood experiences on a farm, and his small business expertise as pluses, as well.
“I’ve worn the uniform. I’ve worn the hard hat,” he said. “Who do you trust to fight?”
Moore faced a perjury charge in Lee County during his time as a state representative, but a jury acquitted him. Moore said the charge was politically motivated, and his vindication also strengthens his campaign.
