Extendicare declares its facility COVID-19 free

Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation, which reported a COVID-19 positive patient two weeks ago, now has no positive cases among its residents.
As of Sunday, the facility had tested its seven residents with negative results. The original positive patient has finished treatment protocol and now tests negative for the virus, according to Extendicare's Chief Nursing Officer Nathan Chase.
On March 23, the health care facility confirmed its first resident tested positive for the coronavirus and the facility said two other patient results were pending. Those two results came back negative. Remaining residents have also tested negative.
According to Extendicare’s Chief Nursing Officer Nathan Chase, the resident who previously tested positive has finished her treatment protocol and has had follow up testing; and she now tests negative for the virus.
Chase said the resident has done well and is upbeat and ready to get back to her normal room.
“The excellent performance of our staff and the community support are all contributing factors in our efforts to mitigate exposure,” Chase said “We are continuing to create innovate ways to keep our residents social and connected with their loved ones. We will continue with our protocols and our precautions that we have in place. These protocols are guidelines provided by the CDC, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Nursing Home Association."
Chase is also grateful for the thanks and support the facility has been receiving.
The facility has received an outpouring of donations, not only to the residents, but to staff members as well.
“From children mailing in letters, to church groups coming out to pray -- we have had an amazing show of love and support from the Wiregrass community,” Chase said.
