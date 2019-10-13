If the weather forecast becomes reality, the prayers seeking rain for the Wiregrass will be answered Tuesday, bringing needed relief to drought conditions gripping portions of Alabama.
According to weather.com, there is an 80 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms Tuesday morning that will become more widespread in the afternoon. On Tuesday night, the rain chance increases to 90 percent before cloudy skies return overnight. The high temperature for Tuesday is predicted to reach 85 degrees and the low at night will be around 70.
On Wednesday, the forecast is showing a 60 percent of rain in the morning before tapering off as high temperatures only reach the low 70s and dropping to 50 overnight. By Thursday, rain chances fall to less than 10 percent.
Rain and cooler temperature would bring some relief to farmers, including those harvesting peanuts. Earlier it was reported that some farmers were damaging equipment while harvesting extremely dry fields.
Additionally, depending on the amount of rain, the current high fire alert might be eased. The Alabama Forestry Commission’s website says all 67 counties remain under a fire alert first issued on Sept. 25.
On Sunday, there were 25 wildfires across the state, according to the AFC website. Nineteen of the fires were contained, five were controlled and one was active. The fires involved more than 80 acres, including fires in Houston and Dale counties.
A few minor wildfires were reported on Friday and Saturday in the Wiregrass, and last Thursday, there were five separate brush fires in Geneva County south of Slocomb and another blaze near Gordon, which involved a propane tank.
State fire crews have responded to more than 173 wildfires that burned over 1,800 acres of land this month.
Dry conditions spread rapidly across the state last month because of a lack of rainfall and record high temperatures. The state says it recorded 472 blazes that burned more than 6,000 acres in September.
