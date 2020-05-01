Dothan Utilities installed the first payment kiosk under the portico at the Civic Center, a project the city of Dothan is rolling out for customers to easily pay their electric and water bills as part of its new smart metering system.
Customers can access their account easily by scanning the QR code on their utility bill or by entering their account number, a press statement from the city of Dothan stated. The kiosk is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In addition to the kiosk, customers can make a payment at myusage.com or by calling 615-4100 and selecting Option 2.
The system, called Advanced Metering Infrastructure, will accept cash, credit cards, and electronic checks at two payment kiosks and give customers a wider range of online account payment abilities, like prepayment and any-time payment options, potentially increasing the number of transactions DU staffers will have to process, according to a previous Eagle report.
City officials planned to install two kiosks initially — one under the Dothan Civic Center portico and another in the parking lot between the Westgate Softball Complex and Water World under an awning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.