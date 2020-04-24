The Forever Wild Trails are closed due to storm damage that has caused unsafe conditions, according to a news release from Dothan Leisure Services.
Cleanup is taking place now and will continue over the weekend. The department will provide a public update on a timeline for opening on Monday.
Any questions should be directed to Dothan Leisure Services at 615-3700.
