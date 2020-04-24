Forever Wild Trails storm damage

A bridge at Dothan's Forever Wild Trails has been displaced due to thunderstorms occuring over the last week. Damages have caused the trails to be temporarily closed.

The Forever Wild Trails are closed due to storm damage that has caused unsafe conditions, according to a news release from Dothan Leisure Services.

Cleanup is taking place now and will continue over the weekend. The department will provide a public update on a timeline for opening on Monday.

Any questions should be directed to Dothan Leisure Services at 615-3700. 

