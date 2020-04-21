Former Abbeville police chief to fight for his First Amendment; counsel prepares for litigation

Just two weeks after the Abbeville City Council voted to terminate Police Chief Noel Vanlandingham, a federal judge ruled the former chief can proceed with his First Amendment Right claim.
The judge issued a memorandum opinion and order Monday in the case of Vanlandingham vs. the City of Abbeville.
According to court documents, Federal Judge Emily Marks dismissed the federal due process claim and the state-law breach of contract claim. However, the motion to dismiss Vanlandingham’s First Amendment claim was denied.
“We are pleased the court said we could proceed with my client’s First Amendment claim,” said Vanlandingham’s attorney Dustin Fowler. “Now, we proceed with the next step, which is litigation.”
Fowler has requested a jury trial.
Vanlandingham sued the council in mid-June following a decision by the council to suspend him.
According to the complaint, the council informed Vanlandingham he was being suspended for “conduct that is unbecoming as an employee” and violation of city policy by allowing another employee to possess a city vehicle while on leave of absence.
The complaint indicates the council informed Vanlandingham that an audio recording of Vanlandingham published online was the source of the conduct finding.
Vanlandingham claimed the council did not follow City of Abbeville Personnel Policy procedures in handing down the disciplinary action against the chief. It also contends the suspension was retaliatory in manner and violated his First Amendment rights.
In its motion to dismiss Vanlandingham’s lawsuit, the city, through its attorney, detailed the incident that led to Vanlandingham’s suspension.
The motion summarizes a conversation Vanlandingham had with a resident related to her arrest by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The conversation was recorded by the resident. During the conversation, Vanlandingham is purportedly critical of the Henry County Sheriff’s deputy who arrested the resident and the manner in which he believes the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is run. The resident posted the recorded conversation on the internet.
According to the motion, Abbeville Mayor Billy Helms met with the city council in executive session on May 20. Following executive session, the motion indicates the council voted to suspend Vanlandingham without pay for 10 days “for insubordination in the failure to abide by a directive that he ‘get along with the Henry County sheriff’.”
However, the city did not impose the suspension at that time.
The following day, the city scheduled a disciplinary hearing with Vanlandingham for May 23. Following the hearing, Helms notified Vanlandingham his 10-day suspension would begin in early June.
Five days later, Vanlandingham appealed the action, and the suspension was postponed pending the appeal hearing on June 3. Following the June 3 hearing, the council unanimously voted to uphold the suspension, but changed the length to 10 calendar days instead of 10 working days.
Abbeville City Council members voted to fire Vanlandingham during a regularly scheduled meeting April 6 in a time that many city and county meetings are being live-streamed as a measure to promote public safety.
The city requested in a motion to dismiss the claims, stating Vanlandingham had not articulated a valid claim and because the city acted appropriately in exercising its discretion over the chief’s comments.
“Defendants have an overriding public interest in preserving harmonious relations between the city’s police department and the local sheriff’s office. In small towns and sparsely populated counties, police officers and sheriff’s deputies often depend upon each other to provide backup during potentially life-threatening encounters. Crimes are often solved by cooperation between local law enforcement agencies. Defendants’ interest in preventing a disruption of the relationship between the city's police department and the local sheriff’s office far outweighed any interest plaintiff may have had in criticizing the sheriff’s office,” the motion to dismiss states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.