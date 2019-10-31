A former Ashford police officer alleges the municipality has failed to pay him overtime worked and for expenses related to the K-9 program’s operation in a federal lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, Timothy “Bo” Liles worked for the Ashford Police Department from November 2017 to April of this year. Beginning in early December 2017, Liles served as a K-9 officer and worked extra assignments outside of his normal 40-hour work week as the city required.
Those assignments included assisting other law enforcement agencies with felonies, traffic stops, and other duties. The lawsuit alleges Ashford did not pay Liles for all of the additional work assignments he handled.
The complaint alleges the city informed Liles he would not be paid overtime benefits then told him he would not receive any overtime pay in excess of four hours. Liles also states Ashford did not compensate him for the time he provided after-work care for the K-9 officer, Firmino.
Upon his resignation from the City of Ashford, Liles did not receive any pay for compensatory time in lieu of overtime as required by law, the complaint states. Liles also notes the city did not reimburse him for some supplies needed to care for Firmino.
The complaint demands a jury trial to determine a verdict. The city has not filed a formal response to the federal lawsuit, but a federal judge this week granted the city more time to do so.
A message seeking comment from Robbie Alexander Hyde, the attorney listed for Ashford, was not immediately returned.
