FORT RUCKER - Flight training will resume on Monday here, according to officials at the area military installation, which produces combat aviators to the U.S. Army.
“The resumption of flight training is mission essential for our army,” said Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general said. “I was able to speak to all of our combat aviation brigade commanders over the last week reinforcing our requirement to continue to fill units with aviators as they continue to deploy and prepare to deploy around the world.”
Citing three confirmed COVID-19 cases at the base, officials said they believe their quarantine and tracing procedures have proven effective in stopping further spread.
“In each case, the individuals were isolated. Our trace teams identified all contacts and they were quarantined as a precaution,” Francis said in a pre-recorded press conference uploaded to Facebook late Thursday.
Over the past two weeks, multiple measures have been put in place to resume Initial Entry Wing flight training that was previously paused, he said.
Fort Rucker now has the ability to conduct rapid testing for COVID-19 to get results in as little as one hour. It is also manufacturing cloth face coverings to provide to those who stations make it impossible to maintain a six-foot distance, which have been approved for aviators to wear while flying.
The Secretary of Defense issued guidance last week encouraging universal face coverings to be worn in public settings. Officials said individuals should heed the protocol while on base facilities.
Officials have also developed processes to ensure off-post airfields are in compliance with Fort Rucker’s control measures, aircraft and simulators are sanitized in between flights, and social distancing is enforced.
All other safety precautions will remain in effective until further notice, Command Sgt. Maj. Brian N. Hauke, Aviation Branch command sergeant major, said in the update video. Those include travel restrictions, distance learning, and social distancing.
“We remain focused on our No. 1 priority: the protection of our people,” Hauke said.
