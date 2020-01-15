The Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Association of the US Army Chapter (AUSA) is one of the fastest growing chapters in the US, gaining over 114,000 members in three years – from around 63,000 to more than 177,000.
AUSA is a nonprofit organization that primarily advocates for the interests of the US Army.
“Your local chapter leadership fully understands that we must do a better job educating the civic and business leaders throughout the Wiregrass and support the army, the mission of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence, the tenant units assigned to Fort Rucker, and our National Guard and Army Reserve soldiers and their families,” Chapter President Col. Mark Jones said to members at its quarterly general membership luncheon in Dothan.
While the Huntsville-Redstone chapter currently boasts the largest chapter, the Fort Rucker-Wiregrass AUSA seeks to grow its community partners to take the No. 1 spot – a spot it believes it should have due to the impressive near-$1.5 billion economic impact Fort Rucker’s military base has on the surrounding area.
It is the 5th largest employer in the state and the largest employer south of Montgomery.
Right now, the Fort Rucker-Wiregrass AUSA chapter has 141 community partners.
“As membership grows, so grows access to members of Congress, which is extremely important in our current political climate,” Jones said. “As you all know, Congress controls the nation’s purse and in order to keep our army relevant and ready, we must modernize and grow. To do so requires predictable and sustained funding.”
Jones noted that the government has been operating on continual resolutions for over 10 years now, and many were passed last minute before government shutdowns.
“We now have a kind-of partial federal budget, which is slightly good because it does provide a level of fiscal predictability in certain sectors of our government, but we are nowhere close to being where we need to be,” Jones said.
Jones went on to say the chapter will focus on membership drives and community outreach initiatives as well on continuing to promote the interests of those who live and work on Fort Rucker’s army base.
"I implore you, on behalf of myself and Mike Schmitz, if you're a business out there and you're not a partner, sign up today," Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said.
Mike Schmitz, vice president of membership for Fort-Rucker Wiregrass AUSA, was originally scheduled to speak, but was at a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery Wednesday after reportedly breaking his femur during an early-morning biking accident.
During the luncheon, the chapter also presented a $500 check to city of Geneva officials for the construction of a monument at Robert Fowler Park honoring Sgt. Maj. Robert Fowler’s service in Vietnam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.