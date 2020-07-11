The political gloves are off and the polls await voters for Tuesday’s primary runoff election that will decide the GOP nominee for Alabama's 2nd Congressional District seat on November's general election ballot.
Two candidates vying for the position who formerly touted their “clean campaigns” have spent the latter part of the election cycle trying to out-Trump the other, though neither has received an endorsement from the president himself.
Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman and former state representative Barry Moore of Enterprise have done little to separate their campaign platforms, but instead have tried to carve holes in one another’s allegiance to President Donald Trump as he works to get re-elected in November.
Coleman’s campaign recently called his challenger a “pretend Trump supporter” because Moore did not make it to the polls in 2016 to vote for Trump in the GOP primary election. Moore, however, has peddled the fact he was the first elected official in the nation to publicly endorse then-candidate Trump at every speaking opportunity.
Both have accused the other of belonging to the “swamp,” terminology popularized during Trump’s bid for office to describe shady career politicians.
Rep. Martha Roby, who is retiring after a decade in Congress, endorsed Coleman Thursday after he lauded her service during a televised debate Tuesday night.
Shortly after Coleman announced Roby’s endorsement, Moore said although he appreciated the congresswoman’s service, she is part of the Washington establishment in “the same swamp” the president wants to drain.
In a news release, Moore said: “The people of District 2 will always remember when Martha Roby turned her back on Donald Trump when he needed us most. She was the first congressional person to draft a letter asking him to drop out of the presidential race. That is something that we will never forget. President Trump needs our support. Can we really trust Roby/Coleman for that?”
Roby withdrew her support after the release of Hollywood Access tapes in which Trump made inappropriate comments about women in 2016.
However, Roby later gave Trump her support, and he endorsed her during her 2018 re-election when she ran against Moore, who finished third behind Roby and Bobby Bright.
One of Moore’s campaign talking points is his belief in term limits, citing a promise kept to “term-limit himself” while serving as a state representative.
When asked during the recent debate whether he plans to uphold a term-limit promise if he is elected to the U.S. House, Moore said he hadn’t given it much thought but would probably want to serve five two-year terms amounting to 10 years. Coleman didn’t make a promise, but said he also supported term limits.
Since the beginning of Coleman’s campaign, he has repeatedly stated: “I’m a businessman, not a politician. I’m an outsider, just like President Trump when he ran for office.” This is the first time Coleman has run for an elected position.
His three key messages have been improving economic development with education, infrastructure, and quality jobs; being a fighter for the district’s military bases and veterans; and helping the district’s struggling farmers.
Moore, in pointing to his conservative voting record, says he will continue to support Trump on the issues of building a wall along the southern border, securing Second Amendment rights, and strengthening the military.
Coleman led the field in the March 3 primary, receiving 39,738 votes, giving him a considerable majority lead with 38% over Moore, who took 20.5% of votes. Tuesday's winner will face Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall in November.
Also on the GOP ballot will be Tommy Tuberville vs. Jeff Sessions for U.S. Senate and Beth Kellum vs. Will Smith for the Court of Criminal Appeals.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with one polling place change in Houston County. Residents who previously voted at the Pansey Volunteer Fire Department should vote at the Liberty Baptist Church fellowship hall instead.
On Friday, Alabama’s election chief said he is telling local officials they cannot require voters to wear masks at polling places although it can be strongly recommended.
“In our state, we will continue to see that the right for every eligible Alabamian to vote is protected,” Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told the Associated Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.