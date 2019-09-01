Visitors to the City of Dothan’s website will have a fresh look and perhaps provide easier access to important information Tuesday as officials revamp the webpage.
City officials designed the current site years ago when people did not use mobile platforms, including tablets, as prevalently as they do now. The redesigned website will serve on-the-go users well, and will include an app, said Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba.
“So many of this generation use phones to get their information,” he said. “This will allow them to go to the website and get that information (easily).”
The city’s website currently displays plenty of information, especially about meetings and the documents related to those meetings. For those unfamiliar with the current design, though, that information can be difficult to locate.
Saliba said that should change with the redesign – a months-long project for former community relations officer Melinda McClendon, web administrator Jimmy Payne, other information technology personnel and other officials. Saliba said people will be able to sign up for email alerts for the subjects that interest them, whether that is Dothan Planning Commission meeting notices or updates to Dothan Leisure Services.
“You can customize what you get on your phone and email,” he said.
Labor Day notices: City officials originally scheduled the launch of the website for Monday, but since that coincided with Labor Day, they pushed back the launch to Tuesday.
The holiday also affects other services since city offices are closed, mainly garbage and trash pickup. Those on Monday garbage and recycling routes will receive their services Wednesday, but there will be no trash (roadside) pickup for them this week.
More delays: Speaking of postponements, crews have yet to close the turn lane and adjacent eastbound through lane on U.S. Highway 84 between Honeysuckle Road and Ross Clark Circle. According to a City of Dothan press release, Blankenship Contracting – the city’s contractor – will begin to close those lanes on Thursday.
The week-and-a-half delay now means crews anticipate opening the roadway again on Sept. 23 instead of Sept. 16. Hurricane Dorian could affect all of the mentioned dates should it pass near the area.
In other action: In addition to approving its new transportation plan and changes to 25 voting precincts last week, the Houston County Commission:
>> Tabled a request to approve a retail liquor license for The Crossing at Big Creek. The request was made due to a name change of the business.
>> Entered into an agreement with the Town of Kinsey to repave portions of Old Highway 431 and Broad Street.
>> Approved a final plat for the Thomley Ridge Subdivision in the Wicksburg community.
>> Approved a request to sell assorted office equipment, industrial kitchen equipment, old air conditioners and miscellaneous items on the GovDeals website.
Meeting schedule: The Dothan City Commission will meet Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will consider approving the city’s 2020 and 2021 fiscal year budgets and upgrades to Water World.
The Dothan Board of Zoning Adjustment will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, while the Houston County Commission will conduct a budget work session at 1:30 p.m. that day.
The Houston County Commission will also have its administrative meeting Thursday at 10 a.m. Both of the city’s meetings will be at the Dothan Civic Center, while the Houston County Commission will meet at the Houston County Administration Building.
