A crowded field of Republican candidates eyeing two Alabama U.S. congressional seats — with both having a great deal of impact on the Wiregrass — are vying for your vote in the last week leading up to the March 3 primary election.
The District 2 U.S. House of Representatives seat has had a clear front-runner in Jeff Coleman, a Dothan businessman, throughout the latter part of the campaign season.
Coleman for Congress has a record amount of spending, and Coleman dipped into his own pockets in the last leg of the race for an extra $475,000 (in addition to the $500,000 he lent earlier in the race) to his committee. He raised $130,765 from Jan. 1 to Feb. 12. His campaign committee’s spending has been largely on television, radio and online advertising, although many of his video ads have flopped for the candidate, drawing criticism on sponsored Facebook posts.
Notably a video came under fire where Coleman implied he would use his moving business, Coleman Worldwide Moving to ship illegal immigrants back over the U.S.-Mexico border in an ad touting his support for President Donald Trump’s border wall.
The ad has since been removed from his campaign’s YouTube channel, but has been revived to replace the comment about illegal immigrants with similar remarks about Nancy Pelosi.
“How do we get Pelosi back to San Francisco for good?” he says. “Well, I’m in the moving business,” he adds as trucks are driven behind him.
In another ad, called “Respect Her,” Coleman is seen wielding a baseball bat with a number of signatures. Coleman recalls: “With my daughters’ permission, I’d have a little chat with those boys. We’d talk respect, boundaries, honor, and integrity. If they agreed, they’d sign right here.”
Jeff goes on to say, “I protected my girls like I’ll protect your family in Congress.”
He added while slapping the bat into his hand, “Sometimes, a little visual aid helps.”
Still, Coleman maintains a large lead in all polling sources, which could be due in part to the presidential-level spending by his campaign. With Coleman’s initial loan, he was able to get his message out sooner and louder than many other candidates.
However, Coleman’s victory is not so clear-cut. With six other candidates bumping shoulders in the pool and siphoning a portion of the votes that will likely lead to Coleman not receiving a majority percentage, many are hoping for a runoff.
Second place in the race is not so clear.
Jessica Taylor, a Montgomery businesswoman, came second in fundraising overall, having raised $307,000, and was second in fundraising through the last leg of the race, raising over $96,000.
She and Troy King have attempted to sow doubt in the minds of voters about Coleman’s ethics, calling him “corrupt” and questioning him about the 2012 Department of Justice lawsuit against his company.
Other than that, her attempts at winning have been to paint herself as the clear “pro-life” candidate with the support of the Susan B. Anthony List. Congresswoman Marilyn Musgrave flew in from Washington, D.C., to declare her strong support for Taylor at Thursday’s Houston County Republican Women forum.
King, in the last leg of his campaign, joined Taylor in the effort to disparage Coleman to pick up some of his voters and those undecided. A former attorney general who helped to prosecute Coleman’s company even came to Montgomery, during a press event hosted by King, to further plant a seed of doubt.
Coleman’s recent statements that the congressional race is not for the “weary or fainthearted” are crystal clear in this campaign, as candidates claw their way to the top … or second, as it were.
Barry Moore has recently claimed he’s second in the race after a poll, which his campaign paid for through the Master Image of Birmingham, showed that he has 18.7% of voter support out of a pool of 647 likely voters. He used the lawsuit allegations as an opportunity to separate himself from other candidates, saying he has run a “clean campaign” at Thursday’s Houston County Republican Women’s forum.
Other candidates Terri Hasdorff, Thomas Brown, and Bob Rogers will also be on the ticket.
Republicans believe Democratic Sen. Doug Jones will be a nonstarter this election cycle, despite his generous contributors — most of whom are out-of-state. The open Senate field has left the Republican choice a murky one.
Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions threw his hat into the race late, eyeing his former seat after Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Bradley Byrne announced their bids.
Sessions seems to be the clear front-runner, casting shade on Tuberville, who could take second, in his latest advertisement for “blaming Trump” for not getting a handle on the veteran mental health crisis.
The likelihood of another runoff has created for mudslinging political and personal attacks, many of which have been outright childish.
Tuberville, at a recent Houston County Republican Women’s forum in Dothan, mocked Sessions for his “whiny” voice and said that Alabama needed a “gruff” voice to represent the state.
Byrne’s latest video ad paints him as the front-runner for Senate, with actors depicting Tuberville and Session in front of a hiring board who admonish them for being fired from past positions, and ends the ad saying the next stop is firing Jones.
Stanley Adair, Arnold Mooney and 2017 U.S. Senate nominee Roy Moore, are also running on the Republican ticket for Senate.
The runoff in Alabama would occur March 31, much to the dismay of those who were hoping to not be bombarded by local political ads on their way to work in the morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.