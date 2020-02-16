Five years after a plan to build a four-story hotel on the parcel of land on Ross Clark Circle currently occupied by the Pizza Kastle building failed, another owner is attempting a similar feat.
Northstar Engineering Services has drawn and submitted development plans on behalf of an applicant, who engineer Lee Brown said does not plan on asking for a variance to shorten the required 30-foot buffer between the hotel and the end of the south-end property line.
Garden District residents, especially the ones whose houses bordered the property line, already opposed the hotel they feared would bring down their property values.
The last owner had requested that the 30-foot requirement be reduced to 20- to 25-foot due to the small size of the lot, but the planning commission would not approve the variance, ultimately killing the project.
Brown said the existing applicant – Swami Shankheshwar – does not plan on asking for such a variance. Instead, he is shrinking the size of the hotel to accommodate zoning ordinances.
Typically, a Tru Hotel by Hilton would accommodate 98 rooms, but the planned hotel is only 84 rooms. The downsizing will decrease the overall square-footage of the building as well as the required number of parking spaces.
Still, Brown acknowledged that the concern for the height of the hotel still seems to be an issue among residents.
“The concerns last time were the residents were saying people high up could see into their yards and sounds like that’s one of the main concerns this time as well,” he said. “I don’t know if we can totally prevent that on a four-story building. It will take a while for the landscaping to mature, but we will make it as least intrusive as we can to the current properties.”
Addressing traffic concerns, Brown noted that the current property has two driveways directly to Ross Clark Circle. Brown said he has worked with the owner to design a single two-lane driveway on the property. Meanwhile, he said, the transportation department is currently building a frontage road that will be constructed in front of the property, so it will not be long before there be won’t be direct access anyway.
The brand Tru Hotel was designed to target all age groups, but is intended to appeal to younger visitors. The hotel will feature modern designs, versatile spaces, and mobile check-in options.
This week
>>Monday is President’s Day. All schools and government offices will be closed to observe the holiday, except Henry County Schools, which is a teacher work day. Students will have a half-day.
>>The Planning Commission will have a preliminary meeting to review the agenda with the planning staff on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the board room on the second floor of the Civic Center. This meeting is also open to the public. The regular meeting will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the same place.
>>The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority will hold its meeting on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the same place.
>>The Dothan City Commission will hold its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the city commission chambers inside the civic center.
>>The Houston County School Board will hold its regular board meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. at its central office boardroom.
>>The Dothan City School Board will hold its next work session/regularly scheduled board meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. at the new school board room inside the auditorium at the Dothan Early Education Center.
