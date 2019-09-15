While new years begin in January, for many corporations and government entities they operationally start in October, and the City of Dothan proves no exception.
With October just a couple of weeks away, city officials appear to be gearing up for the new fiscal year as evidenced by the purchase requests the Dothan City Commission will consider during Tuesday’s meeting. Many bulk purchases meant to last the fiscal year (or a chunk of it) dot the list on the commission’s agenda.
Below is a sample of them and their costs:
>> For the fleet (purchases made through General Services): $125,000 in International parts, $60,000 in Dodge/Chrysler parts, $150,000 in light truck and equipment tires and $150,000 for Goodyear Pursuit tires for the police fleet.
>> Leisure Services: $65,000 in tennis lessons and clinics, $21,000 for youth soccer officials’ services, $40,000 for umpires for adult softball games, $30,000 for youth softball and football officials
>> Public Works: $200,000 for asphalt from MidSouth Paving and an additional $25,000 from Wiregrass Construction as needed.
>> Various departments: $15,840 for letter-sized copy paper.
Most purchases, if approved, benefit local businesses. Some others will be made through the state bid list or a joint-bid agreement with Houston County meant to reduce unit costs.
Meeting schedule: In addition to the city commission meeting, which is at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Dothan Civic Center, a few other governmental sessions will occur.
The Dothan Planning Commission convenes at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Dothan Civic Center. Later that day, the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority meets in the same chambers at 3 p.m.
The Houston County Commission conducts an administrative meeting Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Houston County Administration Building.
Off week: The Government Oversight notebook will take a one-week hiatus and will return Sept. 30.
