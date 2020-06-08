A grand opening celebration for Henry County Veterans Service Office is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, at 10 a.m.
The Veterans Service Office is located in the Henry County Extension Building, 101 North Doswell St., in Abbeville. The office will serve veterans and their dependents Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The primary function of the office is to assist veterans, their dependents, and survivors in the application processing of claims for benefits and entitlements available from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the benefits provided for veterans by law from the State of Alabama earned by honorable service in the armed forces of the United States.
Services available will include the processing of compensation and pension applications, appeal of VA decisions, filing for survivor death benefits, certification of claim documents, request for military service records, upgrade of military discharges, and application for special veteran license plates.
The grand opening ceremony is open to the public.
