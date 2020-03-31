A local cable and internet service company won more than $2 million in state grants to provide high-speed internet access to rural Wiregrass counties, including Coffee, Covington, Geneva, Houston, and Pike counties.
Troy Cablevision was one of nine broadband providers across Alabama to win a portion of the grants, part of the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund, totaling $9.5 million to fund multiple projects in their coverage areas.
The two projects are estimated to expand coverage to 1,793 households and 118 businesses.
“Availability of high-speed internet has always been vital, but the events of the past several weeks magnify just how imperative it is that all Alabamians have access to broadband,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support these projects and look forward to the day when every household, school, healthcare facility, emergency service, and business throughout Alabama is afforded broadband availability.”
The fund, which is being administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, was created by the Alabama Legislature in 2018 to provide high-speed internet to rural and underserved areas of the state.
“As our day-to-day way of living has been impacted over the past few weeks, it has underscored the value and necessity of high-speed broadband services. That is something that Governor Ivey, the Legislature, and ADECA have been working to address through the Broadband Accessibility Fund,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA takes its role in administering this program seriously and is honored to be entrusted with the responsibility.”
This latest round of Broadband Accessibility grants came from applications submitted in late December 2019. Additional awards from this round of applications could also be announced at a later date.
