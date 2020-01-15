Houston County recently joined numerous other counties in Alabama in allowing online business filings for the formation of domestic limited liability companies (LLCs).
“It is our desire at the Houston County Probate Office to facilitate the most efficient, effective and affordable way possible for citizens to transact business with their government. We are pleased to implement electronic business filings as another method to achieve that objective,” stated Houston County Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport.
“Alabama businesses are making an extreme economic impact across the state, and it is important that business owners have the means necessary to file in a way that is convenient and helpful to them,” explained Secretary of State John H. Merrill.
Merrill continued, “I am grateful for the continued partnership we share in Houston County with Judge Davenport who consistently works to assist the people of that area. I look forward to the further implementation of online business filings across the state.”
This service is made available at no cost by the Secretary of State’s Office to Alabama’s 67 counties.
This service is currently available for the residents of Baldwin, Colbert, DeKalb, Elmore, Geneva, Jackson, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, and Tuscaloosa counties.
