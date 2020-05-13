Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver announced Wednesday during a press conference that Houston County buildings and most offices located in the buildings will reopen to the public Monday.
According to Culver, in the interest of public’s health and safety there will limitations on access and services offered. With limitations on access and services available, Culver urges residents to continue to utilize the web, mail in, or drop box services.
The following guidelines will be followed for the reopening of the Administration Building Monday:
» Administration Building will open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Long lines are anticipated and no one will be allowed to enter the line after 3 p.m.
» In an effort to dilute the flow of residents coming to transact business, such as tag renewals will be spread over several weeks with their renewal month assigned a specific week.
» Individuals entering the Administration Building will be asked to wear a facial covering or mask in accordance with the CDC, Alabama Public Health and the Governor’s Guidelines.
» Only the person needing to conduct business will be allowed inside the building.
» Those entering the building will be screened. Anyone with a temperature will not be allowed inside the building, and will be encouraged to see a medical professional.
According to Culver access to all county buildings and officers will be impacted, such as the Houston County Courthouse.
The Houston County Courthouse will be operational to some degree as directed by the Alabama Supreme Court. Information and access to the office in the courthouse will be coming from the court system with security in place to assist.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office will continue operation as they have been for the past few weeks. Residents are encouraged to transact business online if possible.
Houston County Road and Bridge will return to its normal schedule Monday with all staff working a full schedule. No one will be allowed to enter into the office at this time.
“We are doing everything we can to weigh the balance between safety for all and opening the county to transact the necessary business for its citizens,” Culver said. “We can’t keep our citizens, employees, and families safe without your help.”
Houston County Probate Judge Patrick Davenport also urges everyone to utilize the county’s website to handle business. Davenport wishes to remind everyone community tag clerk locations will remain closed until June 1.
Houston County Revenue Commissioner Starla Moss wishes to inform everyone the Annual Tax Sale usually held in May, has been moved to June. A specific date will be announced at a later time.
For additional information call 334-677-4740 or visit the general county website at www.houstoncounty.org.
