Houston County Commission extends suspension of in-person transactions

The Houston County Commission met Monday in a special session to adopt a resolution continuing suspension of in-person transactions.
All in-person proceeds at all public buildings owned or leased by and under the control of the Houston County Commission are suspended until May 15, except as required by law or provided for under Administrative Order of the Supreme Court of Alabama.
According to Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver, the directive is effective beginning May 4 and will be reviewed as situations change. Houston County residents are encouraged to transact county business online and by mail.
“We are committed to continuing our service to the public and with that, our law enforcement, garbage pick-up, and other essential services remain the same,” Culver said. “The most important thing is everyone in the community does their part to stay informed, stay calm, and to recognize that we all have responsibility to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.