The county’s roadside litter problems became the topic of discussion at two different points of the Houston County Commission’s meeting Monday.
District 4 Commissioner Brandon Shoupe honored Bay Springs Baptist Church’s youth group for becoming one of the first new groups to accept the commission’s recent challenge to join the Adopt-A-Mile program. In an effort to reduce litter, commissioners encouraged five new groups or individuals to join the Adopt-A-Mile program in May.
Bay Springs Baptist’s youth group has agreed to pick up the litter on South Bay Springs Road between the church and U.S. Highway 84 twice a year – the minimum number of times the Adopt-A-Mile program requires pickup, Shoupe said, adding that even one collection trip improves the appearance of an area significantly.
The county provides garbage bags and offers to collect filled ones as part of its support of the Adopt-A-Mile program.
Later in the meeting, District 2 Commissioner Doug Sinquefield noted that some of the litter stems from residents not bagging their garbage correctly – or at all – before trash is collected in county garbage trucks. Chief county engineer Barkley Kirkland said lightweight plastic bags will blow out of the back of the trucks even though the county has purchased covers for the garbage collectors.
County policy requires all garbage to be bagged inside residential containers.
In action items, the commission:
>> Approved $50,000 for rail infrastructure improvements needed for Abbeville Fiber, a company now housed in the former West Point Stevens building in Abbeville. The county had budgeted the money last year and is part of a $150,000 commitment from the City of Dothan, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, and Houston County. Abbeville Fiber will employ more than 100 people when it is at full strength.
>> Entered into a finance agreement with Regions Bank for the purchase of three Mack garbage trucks.
>> Approved the replacement of three heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in a storage area at a cost of $27,864.
>> Appointed Jennifer Stanley to the Dothan-Houston County Communications District Board.
>> Approved funding for the job reclassification for the position of assistant chief administrative officer.
>> Approved a request to expand the inmate meals budget by almost $121,000.
>> Approved a lease agreement for three motorcycles with Holland Motor Sports (Harley-Davidson). The Houston County Sheriff’s Office will use the motorcycles for special events like funeral escorts, parades and Foster Fest.
>> Adjusted the budget to reflect an insurance check the county received following an accident involving a sheriff’s deputy.
>> Approved a request from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to sell four impounded vehicles on the GovDeals website.
>> Approved a request from the Wiregrass Area Food Bank to spray for weeds in the parking lot and along the fence line of the food bank’s property.
