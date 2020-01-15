Applicants seeking to form domestic limited liability companies can now submit applications online in Houston County.
Houston County recently joined 10 other Alabama counties to offer online filing.
“It is our desire at the Houston County Probate Office to facilitate the most efficient, effective and affordable way possible for citizens to transact business with their government. We are pleased to implement electronic business filings as another method to achieve that objective,” stated Houston County Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport.
“Alabama businesses are making an extreme economic impact across the state, and it is important that business owners have the means necessary to file in a way that is convenient and helpful to them,” said John Merrill, Alabama’s secretary of state.
This service is made available at no cost by the secretary of state’s office to Alabama’s 67 counties.
This service is currently available for the residents of Baldwin, Colbert, DeKalb, Elmore, Geneva, Jackson, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, and Tuscaloosa counties.
More information on online business services is available at the secretary of state website.
