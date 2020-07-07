Houston County Probate Judge Patrick Davenport encourages Houston County citizens to participate in Tuesday’s run-off election.
Voters should be aware that precautions are in place to ensure their safety as well as the safety of our poll workers. Due to social distancing guidelines, some voters may experience delays when arriving at the polls to vote. Voters will be required to maintain 6 feet from each other while inside the polling place.
To protect the health and safety of poll workers and voters, a face mask that covers the mouth and nose is recommended while at the polls. Masks will be provided to those who arrive without one.
Hand sanitizer will be available for voters when entering the polling place. While styluses and ball point pens will be provided for marking their ballot, voters are encouraged to bring their own.
Anyone concerned about contracting or spreading the coronavirus has the option to vote by absentee ballot.
Qualified voters who feel it is impossible or unreasonable for them to vote at their polling place are eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that applies to them individually. In the case none of the boxes apply, voters may check the box which reads “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls. [ID REQUIRED]”
Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by calling 334-671-8700.
Voters may also apply in person at the Houston County Courthouse located at 114 N. Oates St. in Dothan.
The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is close of business on Thursday, July 9. The deadline to return an absentee ballot to the Absentee Election Manager or postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, July 13.
Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act have until July 14 to postmark an absentee ballot.
