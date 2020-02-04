Typically, there's not much hustle and bustle going on at Water World this time of year, but several construction projects have the site buzzing with activity as officials eye a Memorial Day grand opening.
Construction of the new triple flume slide tower, demolition of the former kiddie pool, and renovations to the bathrooms and gift shop are just some of the projects that are ongoing.
At Tuesday’s city commission meeting, members approved another $186,300 project: new high-grade carpeting for the wave pool area.
The last time new carpet was installed was 2007, and Aquatics Manager Kelly Carter said it was due for a refresh.
“It’s going to be a little bit darker,” she said. “The carpet we’re putting in now, the quality is a little bit better. We’re hoping it will far outlast the previous carpet.”
Last month, commissioners approved a design group to come up with some drawings for a new kiddie pool.
The current kiddie pool, which is currently being disassembled for parts, was originally built to be a bumper boat pool in the 1980s. City Manager Kevin Cowper noted at the last meeting that it would not be cost-effective to retrofit the kiddie pool into a new design because of the time and money associated with bringing it up to code.
Some of the elements of the pool will be reused in the new pool, which will be relocated nearby closer to the parking lot.
Carter said the new kiddie pool is still in the design phase, but will have a large zero depth entry more suitable for young children.
“I think people are going to love it,” she said.
Artist renderings of the new design concept by Barge Design Solutions will be presented to the board within the next month.
Cabanas are also being installed, shading is being added close to the concession stand and other places, and landscaping improvements are being made around the park in preparation for the summer season, which will kick off on Memorial Day at the park’s 40th anniversary grand opening event that will introduce many new amenities.
Carter is optimistic about the new additions and slate of improvements that are underway and forthcoming for the park.
“I think it’s time. For us to remain relevant in the community, we have to invest,” she said. “We have to put money back into the park so that people can continue to enjoy it for years to come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.