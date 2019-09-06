Former Alabama Attorney General Troy King is entering the race for Congress in Alabama’s 2nd District, according to several media outlets.
First reported by Alabama Daily News, King filed a statement of candidacy on Thursday with the Federal Election Commission. King has not officially announced his candidacy.
King will join at least three other candidates – Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman, former state Rep. Barry Moore of Enterprise and state Rep. Will Dismukes of Prattville – vying for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, R-Montgomery, who announced she is not seeking another term in 2020.
King, who was first appointed attorney general by former Gov. Bob Riley in 2004, was elected in 2006 before being defeated by Luther Strange in 2010. In 2018, King lost in the Republican primary to Attorney General Steve Marshall.
King currently practices law in Montgomery.
