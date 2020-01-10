CentralSquare, on behalf of the city of Dothan, is sending notices to Dothan Utilities customers whose data may have been affected by an incident that put their personal data at risk.
The “Notice of Data Privacy Incident” letter explain what happened, including the list of personal information that may have been subject to unauthorized access. The letter also explains what CentralSquare has done to ensure that further information does not become compromised, and addresses what steps the City of Dothan has taken to ensure cybersecurity within its portion of the on-line utility payment system.
These letters were mailed out on Jan. 9 and 10 to those potentially affected by the incident.
On Dec. 4, 2019, CentralSquare confirmed that the time period in which the payment transactions may have been affected is from Aug. 26 through Oct. 26, 2019. The City of Dothan contracted with the Law Firm of Mullen Coughlin, LLC in 2019 to assist the City with CentralSquare’s Click-2-Gov cyber incident.
“The City of Dothan takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of personal information very seriously and has strict security measures in place to protect information in our care,” a press release stated.
The City of Dothan engaged with third-party forensic investigators to conduct an independent analysis of the Click-2-Gov application server confirming that payment card information entered in the reported date range could have been affected. The City of Dothan stated it took steps to confirm and further strengthen the security of its systems and the City of Dothan is reviewing its security policies and procedures as part of its ongoing commitment to information security and is working with law enforcement and notified relevant regulators.
CentralSquare has set up a call-center that Dothan Utility customers can contact should they have questions. Twelve months of free credit monitoring service is also being offered by CentralSquare to customers who may have been affected.
The City of Dothan will release additional information as it becomes available.
