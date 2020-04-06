LifeSouth seeks recovered COVID-19 patients to help by donating plasma

From staff reports

LifeSouth has joined medical centers in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia to collect plasma from COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the virus, to be transfused to patients with COVID-19 to help with the recovery.

Recovered COVID-19 patients who were tested and found positive can donate plasma if they have not had any symptoms for at least 14 days and tested negative by a lab, or they may donate plasma after 28 days without symptoms with no follow-up testing required.

The treatment is considered an investigational new drug by the FDA and collected donations will be sent to medical centers to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. The plasma contains antibodies that may help fight the virus.

Plasma is the clear, straw-colored liquid in blood that remains when red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets are removed.

Potential donors should email medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707.

