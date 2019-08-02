The race to succeed U.S. Rep. Martha Roby officially has some local flavor as Dothan’s Jeff Coleman has announced he aims to replace the retiring Congresswoman.
“I went through the weekend in prayer and thoughtful consideration, and I had an unbelievable outpouring of support,” Coleman said Friday as he described why he decided to campaign for the seat.
Coleman, president and CEO of Midland City-based Coleman Worldwide Moving, touted his business acumen and his history of military support as major reasons he believes he is the best candidate for Alabama’s Second Congressional District.
“I come into this with a common-sense approach. I have a pro-growth and pro-business agenda,” Coleman said. “I support President Trump. I think you’re seeing our country grow. The economy has reacted favorably (to Trump’s policies).”
Coleman has been a member of the Friends of Fort Rucker since 2004, and his commitment landed him a role as a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) in 2017. Each state, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories send at least one CASA to advise the Secretary of the Army of regional issues, according to the U.S. Army’s website.
“I’ve loved every minute of it, and I’ve learned about what (Fort Rucker) means in the area,” Coleman said of his CASA tenure. “I’m all in favor of the modernization of the Army.”
The Second Congressional District also includes Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, and a 2015 national security forum informed Coleman about the role Maxwell plays in the nation’s defense.
Coleman said his role as the Business Council of Alabama chairman also provided him some insight to the River Region around Montgomery.
“I will be the candidate for the whole district,” he said. “I understand a lot of the issues in the River Region.”
In addition to backing pro-business policies and the military, Coleman said he favors a “strong, secure border” and immigration reform. He added he supports policies that benefit the agriculture industry like “free and fair trade.”
