Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth talked about the importance of community colleges’ role in building Alabama’s workforce at Wallace Community College’s Dothan campus Wednesday.
“Community colleges are going to play the biggest role in developing the work talent for basically the future so we wanted to come here to Wallace,” Ainsworth said.
The biggest problem limiting growth in industries, Ainsworth said, is a lack of people.
“I think community college is going to solve that issue of people,” he said. “Community colleges do a good job of making sure the needs of the community are met by students getting cranked out with a skillset that is going to get them directly placed in a job.”
Coming up on the next legislative session in February, Ainsworth said the governor’s office will advocate for adequate funding for workforce development.
Several issues Ainsworth said the state wants to get ahead of is keeping people from leaving the state to pursue jobs elsewhere, secure funding for capital improvements for education facilities, and getting instructors to teach career technical courses.
Ainsworth said his office is working with a company to develop an app to connect high school students with career technical and dual enrollment courses in their area to get them thinking earlier about their careers. The app, which hasn’t been named, will launch later this year.
“We talk a lot about doing things. We talk about change and then maybe we never pull the Band-Aid off and look at what the real problem is,” Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker said. “He (Ainsworth) has been doing that. He’s been doing his homework diligently and he’s been analyzing and studying what is it that we can do to move the community college system along the path of doing an increasingly better job in more areas dealing with workforce and skills training and improve this state by doing so.”
The lieutenant governor toured the new Heersink Health and Science Building after his reception.
