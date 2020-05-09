The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin a major resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 231 North on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The pavement preservation project will start in Dothan at the Ross Clark Circle intersection and extend until the Dale County line. It is expected to be completed sometime this summer.
Micromilling, resrufacing, and traffic striping will cause lane closures throughout the duration of the project from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
ALDOT advises motorists to plan accordingly for expected delays and be mindful of construction workers.
The project was awarded to the lowest bidder, Midsouth Paving, Inc., of Birmingham, at approximately $2.2 million.
"ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama," the press release stated.
